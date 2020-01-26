Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.66. ICU Medical posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

ICU Medical stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.69. 70,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,616. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.21. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,876,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

