Zacks: Brokerages Expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will announce $68.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.41 million and the lowest is $68.31 million. Instructure reported sales of $56.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year sales of $257.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.58 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.69 million, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $305.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of INST stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $510,682.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,422 shares of company stock worth $6,114,572. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Instructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Instructure by 12.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com