Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Integer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.19. Integer reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

ITGR stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

