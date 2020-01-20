Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 621,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

