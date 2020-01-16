Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.27 Million

Brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $414.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.13 million. iRobot reported sales of $384.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Bank of America cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.99.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $55.88. 2,874,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. iRobot has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 880,468 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 573.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 63.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth about $12,892,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

