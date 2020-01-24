Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.68 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $30.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $112.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.46 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $157.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

KRP stock remained flat at $$15.54 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 235,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

