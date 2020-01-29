Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Billion

Analysts predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $28.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.20 billion to $29.15 billion. Kroger posted sales of $28.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $122.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.59 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $123.94 billion to $126.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

KR stock remained flat at $$28.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,833. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

