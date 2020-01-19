Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.55. Laureate Education posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Laureate Education stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 315.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 357,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com