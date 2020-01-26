Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 173,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,992. Life Storage has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 121.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

