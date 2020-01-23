Zacks: Brokerages Expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will post $320.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.95 million to $320.70 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $310.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 367,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com