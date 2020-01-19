Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $12.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 7,306,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,086. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

