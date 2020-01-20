Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Written by × January 20, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $102,187,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $15,626,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*