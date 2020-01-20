Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $102,187,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after purchasing an additional 229,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $15,626,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com