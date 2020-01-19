Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. 4,348,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,949. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $32,784,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,632,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

