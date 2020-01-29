Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the lowest is $2.77. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,946. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $182.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

