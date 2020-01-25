Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.61. 2,441,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $141.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

