Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $11,108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

