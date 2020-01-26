Zacks: Brokerages Expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,048,678. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

