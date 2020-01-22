Zacks: Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 349,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,511. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

