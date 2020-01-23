Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.60. 125,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Roberts Christopher purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Also, VP Zvi Krieger sold 668 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $51,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

