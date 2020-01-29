Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $118.89 million for the quarter.

PANL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 898,077 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 1,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

