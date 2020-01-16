Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce sales of $150.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $151.50 million. Photronics posted sales of $124.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $638.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $114,675.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,029.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $69,207.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,483.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,014. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,142,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,686,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,183,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.41. 20,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,095. Photronics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com