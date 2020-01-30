Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.27 Million

Brokerages expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to report sales of $114.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.02 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $93.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $420.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.23 million to $420.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $485.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,826 shares of company stock worth $7,394,099. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 176,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,402. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

