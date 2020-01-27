Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th.

PROF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,775. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

