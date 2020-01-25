Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will report sales of $347.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.90 million. PTC reported sales of $315.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

PTC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. 1,528,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after buying an additional 576,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PTC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

