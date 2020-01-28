Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the highest is $15.15 million. Quanterix posted sales of $10.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $55.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 million to $55.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.84 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $144,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $37,607.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,218. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Quanterix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 106,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com