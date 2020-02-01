Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $462.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.17 million and the highest is $471.40 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $431.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 560,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,448.55 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $486,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 291.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

