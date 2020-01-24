Zacks: Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $16.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.33.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $201.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com