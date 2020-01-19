Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.52 Million

Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $45.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.95 million and the highest is $45.91 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $162.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.49 million to $162.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $215.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.24 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 277,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,331. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com