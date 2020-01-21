Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report $5.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 4,637,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,872,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $690.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

