Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.01. 162,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.90. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,490,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,910,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

