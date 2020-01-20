Zacks: Brokerages Expect RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RYB Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of RYB Education stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 million, a PE ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of RYB Education worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com