Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWM. ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.59. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,029,000 after acquiring an additional 48,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

