Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

SJW traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.68.

In other SJW Group news, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com