Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce $426.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $429.10 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $411.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,003. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $708,950.45. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $149,762.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,103. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

