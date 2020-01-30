Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $320.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

