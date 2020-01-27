Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SOI shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $5,950,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 923,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

