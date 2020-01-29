Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $56,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com