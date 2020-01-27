Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.05. Splunk posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Splunk by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.59. 1,370,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,879. Splunk has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com