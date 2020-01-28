Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE SPT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 2,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,314. Sprout Social has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,190,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

