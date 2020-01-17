Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $483.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.00 million and the highest is $490.80 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $365.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.65. 1,333,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,145,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 400,724 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,762,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 846,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 451,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 583,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

