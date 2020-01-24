Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TME opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com