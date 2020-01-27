Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce $6.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.72 billion and the highest is $6.81 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $25.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $25.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.85 billion to $27.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $333.68. 945,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

