Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.92 Million

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report sales of $54.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.10 million. Tilray reported sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $173.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $177.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $304.08 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $339.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,651. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tilray has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 100.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

