Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 411,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com