Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

