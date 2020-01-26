Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

