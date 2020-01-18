Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million.

Several analysts recently commented on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TWIN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,390. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com