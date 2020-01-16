Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

TYME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TYME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,590. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,600 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth $71,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

