Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. United Continental posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Citigroup increased their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com