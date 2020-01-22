Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.32. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $13.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 366,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,818. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,483,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,864,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,815,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after buying an additional 127,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

